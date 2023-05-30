Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
