The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
More rain expected in Nebraska today and a chance of severe storms in the central and western part of the state. See what hazards are possible…
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Scatter…
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix…