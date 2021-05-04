 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

