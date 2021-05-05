 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

