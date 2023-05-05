Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some showers and storms this morning, but the chance for hail, strong wind, flooding, and possibly tornadoes is during the late afternoon and …
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
It was a remarkable winter in the western United States between heavy snow and rain. Now that things have quieted down, UCLA climate scientist…
Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…