It will be a warm day in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
