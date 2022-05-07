Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
