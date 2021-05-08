Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.