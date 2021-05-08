Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gus…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. W…
Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 deg…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees t…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. W…
This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 42F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Folks in the Grand Island ar…