Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

It will be a warm day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

