Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.