Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. W…
Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees t…
Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 deg…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of r…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. W…
This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 42F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Folks in the Grand Island ar…