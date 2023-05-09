Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
