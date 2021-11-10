Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
