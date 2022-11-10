Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
