Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Grand Island, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 27 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

