Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
