Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Grand Island, with forecast models showing 29 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
