Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.