Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. We will s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, temperatures…
Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cl…
Fog is essentially a ground-hugging cloud, composed of tiny liquid water droplets.
For the drive home in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing late. A thunderstorm or two is possible. Low around 35F. W…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomor…