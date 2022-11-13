 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

