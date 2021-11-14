Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.