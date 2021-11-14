Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tod…
Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Very windy co…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Isl…
Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 31F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust ove…
Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Sc…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are exp…