Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

