Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

