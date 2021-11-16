 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts