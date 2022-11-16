 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

