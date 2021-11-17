 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

