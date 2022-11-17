It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
