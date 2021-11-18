Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tod…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecas…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies …
Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 …
Grand Island's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are exp…
This evening in Grand Island: A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The fo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We wi…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. …