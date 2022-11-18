It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
