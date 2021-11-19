Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.