 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts