 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts