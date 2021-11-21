Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
