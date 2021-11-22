Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs wi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees …
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 …
Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Grand Island residents sh…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…