Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

