Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

