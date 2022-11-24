Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
