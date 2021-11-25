Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.