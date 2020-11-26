Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Grand Island, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!