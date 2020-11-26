 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Grand Island, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

