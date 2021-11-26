Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs wi…
- Updated
Planning your Thanksgiving travel — or your post-turkey hike? Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shares what to expect from the holiday weekend weather.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
This evening in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees …
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand I…
This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Islan…
Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…