Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
