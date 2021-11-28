Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Planning your Thanksgiving travel — or your post-turkey hike? Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shares what to expect from the holiday weekend weather.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
This evening in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It …
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 de…
This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand I…
Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild te…
Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…