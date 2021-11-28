 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

