Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

