It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 3:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
