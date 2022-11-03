Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
