Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.