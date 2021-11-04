 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CDT until THU 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

