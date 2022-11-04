Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Friday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
