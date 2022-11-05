Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Grand Island: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm d…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Grand Island's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Thursday, it will be a warm…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variabl…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Friday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Grand Island could…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Grand Isla…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…