Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly clou…
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool…
This evening in Grand Island: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of ra…
For the drive home in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should rea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand I…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degree…