Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

