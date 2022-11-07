Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
